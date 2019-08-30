Update on Hancock County Shooting

NEW CUMBERLAND, WV – Michael McClanahan, age 45, of New Cumberland, WV has been charged and arraigned on four (4) counts of Malicious Wounding stemming from the August 14th shootings in rural Hancock County, WV. He was arraigned by a Judge in Allegheny County on the charges and was denied bond, and is still hospitalized in a Pittsburgh hospital with a gunshot wound he suffered by law enforcement. On the night of August 14, 2019, McClanahan led law enforcement on a trail of victims receiving gunshot wounds and reports of shots fired as he was an active and mobile assailant.

As for the injured victims from that evening, all have been released and are recuperating at home. The dog that also sustained injuries from a gunshot has been treated by a local veterinarian and is back with its owners. The cause of death involving Sandra Brown still remains under investigation and investigators are waiting for the WV Medical Examiner’s Office report and the results of the forensic testing and examinations performed on the evidence collected from the scenes.

On August 29, 2019 a meeting was held with Prosecutor James W. Davis and the investigation team of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office handling this case. The Prosecutor’s Office received updates and briefed on the status of the investigation. A complete review was given and it is anticipated that additional charges will be filed when the evidence and reports of the investigation are finalized.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank everyone who has participated in this investigation and for your cooperation. At this time we are working hard to make sure that we are looking into all the information that has been provided by witnesses. Chief Deputy Art Watson stated that “Law enforcements ability to stop this event was due in part by the quick response of law enforcement but more importantly by the citizens who called in and reported what they were seeing and the location that it was occurring.” Fletcher stated that “Our goal is to keep our county safe, but it takes all of us working together, that includes the law enforcement agencies but more importantly the information that the community and citizens provide.”