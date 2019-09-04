Updated walkthrough of Monarch Stadium in Marshall County

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Although it’s not 100% ready, it’s clear that the Monarchs are ready for kickoff on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. against Weir.

Crews are currently working on coating the tracks.

Michael Price is the facility director in Marshall County.

He explained the bleachers and track were in the most desperate need of being replaced.

Athletes now have an eight-lane track that is up to WVSSAC standards and a state of the art synthetic field.

Parking is the biggest challenge the stadium is currently facing. There is limited parking for ADA behind the field house, but all others must park on streets, or in the John Marshall parking lot.

You will then be shuttled to the stadium starting at 5:30 p.m. on gameday.

“I think its really exciting for the kids of marshall county. They’re the ones that are going to benefit. I went to school here myself and I would have loved to have played on this in high school back in the day. It’s going to be one of the premier facilities in the state. I was fortunate enough to work for different firms over the last ten years myself, so I’ve been to a lot of facilities in the state of West Virginia. We’re going to have one of the best ones going. I’m very proud to be a part of it.” Michael Price- Facility Director

There are safety fences in place for the area still under construction and sidewalks that may not be finished.

The next part of the facility to be completed is the locker room. It will be finished on October 30.