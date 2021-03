BELLAIRE, OHIO (WTRF) —

The Bellaire police and fire department acted fast this morning to stop a building from collapsing.



Officials were notified when a passerby noticed several bricks falling from the building at 3230 Belmont Street this morning.



First responders then blocked off the area of the street before crews demolished the top section of the vacant structure.



Officials say the building had been vacant for a number of years.