Valentine’s Day is a bigger holiday than you might think

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – It started out as a day to celebrate love and romance. But now we send Valentines to everybody from our children to our friends to our pets.

They say 36 million heart-shaped boxes of candy are sold for this day each year. It’s the second biggest card-giving day of the year, just after Christmas.

People have been exchanging Valentine’s for 600 years. In Wheeling, Mail Center Plus has been busy this week, with people shipping Valentine gifts to loved ones all over the map.

“We’re getting a lot of packages in,” says Stacy Spry, owner of Mail Center Plus. “It’s mostly kids who live out of town, college students. Parents who have adult children and grandkids. And they’re sending packages to their family members, loved ones, whoever.”

Some people insist Valentine’s Day is a corporate money-making scheme. But consider this: half of all women surveyed say they would end their relationship if they didn’t get something for Valentine’s Day!

And almost half of all marriage proposals happen on Valentine’s Day.