WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

The car that was vandalized on Wheeling Island last week has received a complete makeover and has been given back to the driver!

This is all thanks to Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration!

The car was repainted, two of the side-view mirrors were replaced, and detailed the inside.

They practically made the car look brand new, and Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration says the owner of the car deserves it.. all free of charge.