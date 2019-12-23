Vehicle chase in Wheeling leads to arrest

Wheeling, W.VA. (WTRF)- One man was arrested Sunday after engaging Wheeling police officers in a vehicle chase around 5:25 p.m.

Officers patrolling the 22nd and Chapline Streets area in Center Wheeling attempted to initiate a traffic stop for a vehicle for a defective brake light.

The driver did not stop for the police and fled the area.

The driver, traveling at a high rate of speed, went through downtown, over Wheeling Hill, into the Woodsdale neighborhood of Hamilton Avenue and then North on State Route 88 before crashing into a tree near Oglebay Park.

Officers were successful in removing the driver from his vehicle, who did not suffer any major injuries and placed him under arrest.

Arrested and charged is Tyler Joseph Schell, 20 of Wheeling.

He is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver, driving revoked for DUI and fleeing. Additional charges are possible.

He was transported to the Northern Regional Jail pending arraignment.

