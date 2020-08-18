Vehicle crash into Martins Ferry Wendy’s, one injured

Martins Ferry, Ohio (WTRF)- A vehicle crashed into the side of Martin’s Ferry Wendy’s on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say, one worker was severely injured from hot fryer grease and had to be taken to the hospital in a helicopter.
The employee was working at the fryer at the time of the accident, causing the severe injuries.
There was an employee standing there at the time of the accident. Which caused the hot grease to cover his entire body. Once on scene there was a nurse practitioner who rendered aid to the burn victim. She was a godsend, she really helped out a lot until the MS arrived.John McFarland | Chief of Police, Martins Ferry Police Department
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
This is a developing story so stay with 7 News for details.
