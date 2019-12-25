Warm Christmas weather brings Ohio Valley residents outdoors

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As you might have heard Dr. Dave say, the weather this Christmas is a little different.

Instead of getting a white Christmas, the Ohio Valley got a beautiful spring-like day. Residents say that they prefer a warmer day to celebrate this holiday so they don’t have to worry about icy-roads and freezing temperatures.

It also gives people a chance to get outside rather than being stuck in the house all day.

We caught up with a couple local residents enjoying this warm Christmas Day at Oglebay Park.

“We got up early this morning, this is our second walk and we just love this weather,” said one resident.

Others reflected on taking advantage of a rare opportunity.

“Not to often we have an occasion like this to take our regular stroll throughout the park,” said another parkgoer. “So it’s an enjoyable, rare treat for us. We’d like to wish everybody a Merry Christmas on a beautiful Christmas Day.”

Residents aren’t the only ones enjoying this weather. First responders say without snow and ice on the roads it makes for a much more safe holiday commute.