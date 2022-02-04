Warming shelters open doors to those without power

(WTRF) – As the combination of ice, snow and bitter cold brought thousands of power outages to the Ohio Valley, warming shelters were working hard to make sure those in need had a place to go.

With no estimate for power restoration in many areas, citizens found themselves with few options.

In Weirton, at the Millsop Center Freeze shelter, some people said they’ve spent more than a day without power.

That’s why police and fire have set up a central location at the community building. Located right on Main Street, they have coffee, lights, and a place to rest for anyone who have gone without electricity this week.

The fire chief said they are even picking up Weirton residents who can’t get there.

We’re not going to turn anybody away. If you can drive, get here. It’s warm. We have coffee all ready. If it turns into a full shelter, we’ll provide more. Chief Kevin Himmelrick, Weirton Fire Department

The Sheetz in Follansbee offered up free coffee for the center, since the one in town was also hit by outages.



Officials are even ready to bring in cots if needed. They will be open as long as people need a place to go.

They say they plan to keep the space open as long as it’s needed.

Call the non-emergency line for Hancock County 911 at 304-797-8560 and they’ll get you the help you need to weather the storm.

Belmont County also has a lifeline for its struggling citizens.

Grace Presbyterian Church is doing what they’ve done every winter for 30 years; provide shelter.

They’re a designated warming site by the Belmont County EMA and are right in the middle of Martins Ferry.

They have snacks, entertainment, and a refuge from the elements; and they say it’s all part of their mission.

We are here in the center of Martins Ferry and need to be in the center of whatever issue has arisen. Whatever problem or crisis seems to take place, we’ve got to be actively engaged in trying to bring hope and healing in the middle of it. That’s what we’re called to do and that’s what we strive to do every day. Rev. William Webster, Pastor, Grace Presbyterian Church

They say if they’re not in the youth center building on Hanover Street, you can call Martins Ferry police. They’ll notify the church and get someone there to turn on the lights and the heat.

Reverend Webster said he’s been there 35 years and has never seen his building lose power. It looks like that good fortune continues just at the perfect time.