WARN Act could see updates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – The recent closings of Ohio Valley Medical Center and East Ohio Regional Hospital has caused quite the stir in the area.

According to U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, updates could be on the horizon for the Worker Adjustment and Retaining Notification (WARN) Act.

The WARN Act requires employers to provide workers and their families with a notice that allows employees to prepare and recover from employer decisions that cost them their jobs.

This is not punitive against the company really — its just helping these workers and communities adjust. I hear too many stories of a worker that gets an email on Saturday afternoon that his plant is closing on Monday. That’s just not right to do that. U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio

U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Patty Murray (D-WA) recently introduced the Fair Warning Act of 2019.

