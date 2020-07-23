Washington NFL franchise to call itself the Washington Football Team- for now

Washington’s NFL team will get rid of the name “Redskins” on Monday, according to multiple reports. It’s unclear when a new name will be revealed for one of the league’s oldest franchises. The team launched a “thorough review” of the name July 3. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Washington, D.C. (WTRF) The Washington NFL football team (Redskins) will be renamed the “Washington Football Team” according to Adam Schefter of ESPN

Schefter says Washington will not have any change to its color scheme.

It will still use burgundy and gold. The Redskins logo on the helmet will be replaced by the player’s number in gold. The Washington Football Team will debut its home uniforms in week 1 against the Eagles.

While the Washington Football Team uses these uniforms and helmets for the 2020 season, it will be seeking the feedback of players, alumni, fans, sponsors and the community for the new team name it will use at some point in the future, per sources.

