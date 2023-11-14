A 17-year-old boy has died after being beaten by a group of around 15 attackers outside of his high school in Las Vegas.

Jonathan Lewis, 17, was killed just two weeks after an attack by the group of students outside of Rancho High School, according to Fox News.

The teen’s father, who is also Jonathan Lewis, told news affiliates that the teen stayed to himself while living with his mother in Las Vegas but had plans to move to Austin, Texas, with his father.

Lewis told news outlets that he hopes his son’s death can be part of a conversation around youth violence in the city.

It is reported that investigators have told Lewis that they plan to charge several students who were involved in the fight that killed his son.

Lewis told Fox News that the teen was put on life support with the hope he would survive but lost the battle.

News outlets report that the Las Vegas Metro Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating the case, but no arrests have been made so far, and they did not respond for comment.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Tuesday, November 14, 2023)