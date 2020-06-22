WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1:00 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Monday at 1:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
This is week 9 of West Virginia Strong: the Comeback.
Starting today, youth Summer camps and outdoor sports with spectators can resume.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on June 22, 2020, there have been 151,113 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,552 total cases and 89 deaths.
If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
