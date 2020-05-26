WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 10:30 AM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

FILE – In this March 12, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during a press conference at the State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is warning of disastrous consequences if coronavirus cases spike as he sets up the most aggressive phase of his reopening plan around Memorial Day weekend. The Republican governor on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 said the state must continue lifting restrictions on businesses but offered grim predictions if state saw a second wave of virus cases. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Tuesday at 10:30 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Today, marks the beginning of week 5 of the Governors plan, West Virginia Strong- The Comeback.

Re-opening today with specific guidelines are bars at 50 % capacity, state park cabins and lodges to in-state residents only, zoos, museums, and visitor centers.

Yesterday, the DHHR confirmed the 73rd COVID death in West Virginia.

If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.