WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 10:30 AM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

In this March, 23, 2020 file photo West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issues a stay at home order, effective 8 p.m. Tuesday from his office in the WV State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Justice has expanded his aggressive plan to lift coronavirus restrictions after announcing new hotspots in the state’s eastern panhandle. The Republican governor on Thursday, May 21, 2020 said he is considering a mandatory face mask order for Berkeley and Jefferson counties after at least 35 new cases were reported there in a single day. He has dispatched the National Guard to the region to assess the situation. (Kenny Kemp/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, file)

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 10:30 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Yesterday bars re-opened at 50 % capacity, while state park cabins and lodges to in-state residents only, zoos, museums, and visitor centers also re-opened

Gov. Justice also released on is website the guidelines for pools and casinos.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on May 27, 2020, there have been 88,461 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,867 total cases and 74 deaths.

If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.