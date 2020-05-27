WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 10:30 AM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 10:30 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
Yesterday bars re-opened at 50 % capacity, while state park cabins and lodges to in-state residents only, zoos, museums, and visitor centers also re-opened
Gov. Justice also released on is website the guidelines for pools and casinos.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on May 27, 2020, there have been 88,461 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,867 total cases and 74 deaths.
If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.