WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 10:30 AM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Thursday at 10:30 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on June 4, 2020, there have been 106,049 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,092 total cases and 78 deaths.

Yesterday, Gov. Justice made a comment after being asked about the Republican National Convention being moved to maybe WV that all Presidents are welcome here besides former President Barack Obama.

This week is week six of Gov. Justice’s plans to re-open the economy in West Virginia.

On Friday, June 5, casinos and movie theaters are set to re-open in the Mountain state.

