WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:00 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Thursday at 12:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Bars re-opened at 50 % capacity this week, while state park cabins and lodges to in-state residents only, zoos, museums, and visitor centers also re-opened

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on May 28, 2020, there have been 90,315 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,906 total cases and 74 deaths.

If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.

