WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 5:30 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 5:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
Earlier today, the WV DHHR provided their daily COVID-19 update showing WV has officially been 3% for three straight days.
If you have issues with your stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or here on our live stream page on WTRF.com.
