STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)- Donald Trump Jr. will make a stop in Steubenville tonight at 7:30.
The stop is a part of a Make America Great Again Rally and will be held at Bully Tools at 14 Technology Way.
The Jefferson County Republican Party spent months preparing for the event and want to make sure the visit goes well because it is crucial for the election.
- Catch up with the Big Ten with Big Time Sports
- WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump Jr in Steubenville
- WV Guns: Police arrest man for child porn charges; man plots to assassinate Joe Biden
- #KeysToTheGame: Defense needs to keep it up for the Mountaineers
- Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast