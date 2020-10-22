WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump Jr in Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)- Donald Trump Jr. will make a stop in Steubenville tonight at 7:30.

The stop is a part of a Make America Great Again Rally and will be held at Bully Tools at 14 Technology Way.

The Jefferson County Republican Party spent months preparing for the event and want to make sure the visit goes well because it is crucial for the election.

