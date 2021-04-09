WATCH LIVE George Floyd Case Day 10: Derek Chauvin Trial Live Stream

NEW YORK (WPIX) — As phrases like “RIP DMX” and “Rest in Power DMX” trended globally on Twitter late Thursday night, the New York rapper’s manager confirmed in an Instagram video that his client is not dead and remains on life support at White Plains Hospital.

“Please stop posting these rumors, DMX is still alive,” manager Steve Rifkind said of the multi-platinum rapper and actor, whose real name is Earl Simmons. “Yes, he is still on life support but it is not helping anybody by seeing these false rumors.”