https://www.wtrf.com/top-stories/letters-to-santa/

Gov. Justice receives COVID-19 vaccination

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) West Virginia governor Jim Justice (R) received one of the first COVID-19 vaccinations in the state.

The vaccine was shipped yesterday from the Pfizer plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Locally, Wheeling Hospital is set to start vaccinations for healthcare workers Tuesday.

Some officials see the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine as the beginning of the end of the pandemic

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video
Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2020 12:00 am

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter