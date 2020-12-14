Gov. Justice receives COVID-19 vaccination

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) West Virginia governor Jim Justice (R) received one of the first COVID-19 vaccinations in the state.
The vaccine was shipped yesterday from the Pfizer plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Locally, Wheeling Hospital is set to start vaccinations for healthcare workers Tuesday.
Some officials see the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine as the beginning of the end of the pandemic
- Brooke County Board of Education discusses ten-year plan and school resource officers
- Wheeling-Ohio County Health Dept. reports two COVID-19 associated deaths and 38 new cases
- Youth Services System’s Winter Freeze Shelter is officially open
- Aaron’s Late Night Update
- Mills Group supports City of New Martinsville project with pro-bono services