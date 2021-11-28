Watch out for scammers this Cyber Monday

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) There is no question whether online shopping is the new norm. Increasingly, online shopping platforms have been growing and the ability to use them has become easier.

As Cyber Monday approaches, it is important to protect yourself while online shopping. Unsafe online sites can distribute your personal and financial information and when purchasing an item, you could get scammed.

One tip is to resist shopping on unfamiliar websites, there are many popular online retailers that are reputable shopping sites such as Amazon, Apple, and Best Buy.

