Ways to protect against ticks this summer season

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

As summer time is among us, local health officials are warning people of the dangers of tick bites and how to protect themselves when heading outdoors.

One of the big issues is many ticks carry the bacteria that causes Lyme disease, which can be severe if not treated properly.

If one does find a tick on their skin officials encourage you to use tweezers to remove it and possibly call your doctor.

Dr. Milton from Wheeling Hospital says it’s all about prevention and avoidance of ticks.

“You need to wear light colored clothes so you can see these ticks. We need to tuck our pants into our socks and wear long sleeves and that’s not easy in the summer. We need to use repellent, at least 20% deet, and that’s safer for children. And one of the most important things are body checks once our children or ourselves are out in the yards or the woods.” Dr. Clark Milton- Wheeling Hospital Medical Director of Corporate Health/ Chairman Infection Control Committee

The full body tick checks include behind the ears, hair margins, arm pits, and the belt line.

Dr. Milton also wanted to give a shout out to opossums because they are the only animals that eat ticks.