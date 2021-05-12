‘We Got A Lot Of Folks Scamming The Whole System’ Gov. Justice On Unemployment Benefits

(WTRF)- ‘ We got a lot of folks scamming the whole system, ‘ West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said on West Virginia’s $300 unemployment supplement.

Gov. Justice says ‘we’ are looking at shortening the end of the unemployment supplement but also looking at another alternative to get people back to work.

“Our businesses are pleading with our people, ‘we’ve got to have you back to work,’” Justice said.

‘We’re looking at another trade off that could really help incentivizing those folks to get back on the job. We need them back to work,’ said Gov. Justice.

Other states have decided to cancel federal unemployment benefits due to work shortages

The national deadline for the programs to end is already set for Sept. 6, 2021.

