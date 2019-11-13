Today (Wednesday) is World Kindness Day.

An organization called the world kindness movement started the day in 19-98.

28 countries now mark November 13th with acts of kindness.

A campaign to wear cardigans for this year’s day has spread on social media.

A Pittsburgh broadcasting station wants people to channel the spirit of “Mister Rogers.”

Social media users are urging people to use the hashtag world kindness day to show off their good deeds and cardigans.

Kindness UK also listed a few things you can do to spread kindness.

They include doing a good deed, giving someone a compliment, holding the door for someone and volunteering.