Weirton Alliance Church to host ‘Stop and Shop’

Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF)

One local church is hosting an event to help out the community!

The Weirton Alliance Church Women are sponsoring a “Stop and Shop.”

It’s an outreach ministry for all ages to help people in need of clothing, shoes, jewelry and other items all for FREE!

Usually the Alliance Women have a kick off dinner but this year they wanted to do more!

“It’s important to the ladies of our church because there is such a need in the community anymore for clothing and other accessories.” Pam Baczewski – Worker

There will also be light refreshments!

The Stop and Shop is on September 22 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m at the Weirton Alliance Church, located at 119 N. 13th St., Weirton.