Weirton Elementary held ceremony in memory of 9/11

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Weirton Elementary held a ceremony to honor local heroes remembering 9/11.

This included their entire 4th grade class. Some classes performed patriotic songs with bells. Others recited moments of 9-11, and gave a huge thanks to the local police and firemen.

First responders were even presented with treat bags the kids made up.

“We decided to have a little gathering over here and we invited like the local police department and all those local heroes to come and enjoy this event to honor them for their bravery.” Violetta Magnone – 4th Grader

In attendance were the Weirton Police and Fire Departments along with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.