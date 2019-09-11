Weirton Elementary held ceremony in memory of 9/11

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Weirton Elementary held a ceremony to honor local heroes remembering 9/11.
This included their entire 4th grade class. Some classes performed patriotic songs with bells. Others recited moments of 9-11, and gave a huge thanks to the local police and firemen.
First responders were even presented with treat bags the kids made up.
“We decided to have a little gathering over here and we invited like the local police department and all those local heroes to come and enjoy this event to honor them for their bravery.”Violetta Magnone – 4th Grader
In attendance were the Weirton Police and Fire Departments along with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.