Weirton PD, Fire come together to help little boy in need

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Weirton Fire and Police Departments are coming together to play a charity basketball game to benefit Baby Roman Taylor.

Roman is the son of Logan Taylor and Samantha Buffo.

He was born at 24 weeks and was diagnosed with a congenital heart disease called Transposition of the Greater Arteries and he has a hole in his heart.

His pulmonary valve is also narrowed and it needs to be replaced, which is much longer and more complex surgery that he really needs.

Baby Roman needs to be full term for the surgery to take place, so as he is growing he has been using oxygen, feeding tubes, and blood transfusions, along with medications until he is ready for surgery.

The game is set for December 6.

The doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m..

Weir High Pep Club is sponsoring the event.

Admission for adults is $5, kids ages 6-17 are $3, and 5 and under are free.

If you would like to donate you can make out monetary donations to Weirton FOP Lodge #84 in care of Baby Roman.

And can be mailed to the Weirton FOP Lodge #84 at PO Box 2472 Weirton, WV 26062.

