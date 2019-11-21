Weirton PD arrest two for drug activity

Weirton, W.VA (WTRF)- The Weirton Police Department arrested two people yesterday after an investigation of drug activity.

According to Weirton PD, police arrested Katie A. Smith, 44, after Weirton PD executed a search warrant at North 12th St.

Police say they were able to find a small amount of methamphetamine and items indicative of the distribution of illegal controlled substances.

Smith was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of a controlled substance.

Also, at the residence was Gary Swiger, 34, who was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance.

Both were transported to Northern Regional Jail where they await arraignment.