BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) – The Wellsburg Bridge has officially been set into place!

The expected two day project took less than 24 hours after some good weather and all hands on deck.

Dozens of locals from both sides of the river watched in awe Monday of this historic breakthrough.

However, the project is far from over. Officials explain the second approach needs to be put up, and the entire surface still needs concrete deck.

The bridge is expected to be done next October.