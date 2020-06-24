Wellsburg Bridge is coming along

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wellsburg Bridge is quietly taking shape along the Ohio River.

The span that will eventually connect Wellsburg with Brilliant is being built in two parts. The piers that will support the bridge are emerging from the river. And the upper structure is being assembled about a mile north of there, also along the river.

7News hopes to soon be able to cover the setting of the keystone, where they bring the two halves of the superstructure together at the top.

“They had planned on setting the keystones, the last two pieces of that arch, a few weeks ago. But there’s an issue getting those fitted up and those attached properly,” said Tony Clark, the WVDOH’s Acting District Director. “It’s not an issue with the bridge itself. It’s an issue with getting those in place and connected up.”

The bridge is reportedly costing $131 million. It will be 830 feet long.

The final step in the process will be to float the upper structure to the piers, lift it with cranes and lower it into place. Officials say it could be completed by late this year or early next year.