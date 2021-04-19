Wellsburg Bridge Project Again Changes Date For Bridge Float

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown To The Draft
April 29 2021 08:00 pm

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced today that the Wellsburg Bridge Float is scheduled for Friday 8 AM , April 23, and Saturday, April 24

This highly anticipated event will mark the completion of the most significant milestone to-date for the Wellsburg Bridge Project. Constructed entirely offsite, the tied-arch bridge will be transported by barge one mile down the Ohio River and lifted into place onto the existing trestles.

When completed, the Wellsburg Bridge will connect Route 2 in Wellsburg, WV, with Route 7 in Brilliant, OH, providing an important, reliable artery for communities in northern West Virginia and eastern Ohio.

Due to the highly-sensitive nature of the actions being performed during this operation, execution will not be possible if river and wind conditions are not favorable

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter