West Liberty University president faces disciplinary action over plagiarism charges

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Liberty University Board of Governors reached a decision on whether school president Dr. W. Franklin Evans would keep his job following multiple plagiarism accusations made by the faculty regarding his speeches.

Evans will keep his position as university president after the board voted, by a narrow margin, to keep him in his role as head of West Liberty University.

A motion for termination of the president was made by Richard Carter and seconded by Jason Metz. It failed by a vote of 7-5. Statement from Rich Lucas, Chairman of the West Liberty Board of Governors

The board did recommend disciplinary action against Evans, and the board “will meet and decide all disciplinary actions,” said Lucas in a statement.

The Chairman of the Board, Rich Lucas, introduced a motion to “place Dr. Evans under disciplinary actions” with assistance from the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, Lucas noted in his statement.

The board voted unanimously to discipline Evans.