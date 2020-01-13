West Virginia delegate donates kidney to ailing sister

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

A West Virginia delegate had a good excuse for missing the recent start of the legislative session he was recuperating from surgery after donating a kidney to his sister.

Cabell County Democrat Sean Hornbuckle told The Herald-Dispatch that he planned to return to Charleston this week.

Hornbuckle was told by doctors to stay in bed last week as he recovers from the surgery in which he donated a kidney to his sister, Kara Hornbuckle.

He said his sister was diagnosed with diabetes at an early age and had been on kidney dialysis for more than two years.

Her condition worsened to the point that she required a transplant.

The surgery was performed Dec. 19 at the University of Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Click Here To Enter!

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter