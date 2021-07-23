Vet Voices

West Virginia man sentenced for paying drug addicts to shoplift at stores

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia man has been convicted of organizing a network of shoplifters to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in store merchandise that he then resold on the internet.

Prosecutors say many of those shoplifters were paid in cash to support their drug habits.

A federal jury convicted Nedeltcho Vladimirov of Cross Lanes of three counts of money laundering and one conspiracy count after a three-day trial in Charleston.

 An investigation found Vladimirov sold more than 7,000 items on an online marketplace account.

He faces up to 20 years in prison along with a forfeiture money judgment. Sentencing is set for Nov. 18.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter