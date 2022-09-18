(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines.

A bill that bans abortion in West Virginia, with very few exceptions, was signed by Governor Jim Justice.

–> West Virginia governor signs abortion ban into law <–



The legislation only offers exceptions for rape and incest victims up to eight weeks of pregnancy, but only if they report to law enforcement. Victims who are minors would have until 14 weeks and must notify law enforcement or a physician. Abortions would also be allowed in cases of medical emergency.

A man in Steubenville was charged after allegedly holding a knife to a nurse at Weirton Medical Center.

–> Nurse allegedly held at knifepoint at Weirton Medical Center <–

Police say Ricky Barnett was being treated at the hospital and when a nurse tried to check him, he got angry and left the room. The nurse went after Barnett and that’s why police say he threatened her. Barnett is charged with assault on a healthcare worker and is in the Northern Regional Jail.

The Steubenville Police Department now has a new chief.

–> Anderson named new Steubenville chief of police <–

Ken Anderson is a 29-year-veteran of the force. He will be sworn in on Monday following the retirement of Chief Bill McCafferty after 21-years.

There’s also a new police chief in McMechen.

–> McMechen Police Chief Don Dewitt steps down, Chief Robert Shilling to fill the post <–

Chief Don DeWitt stepped down from the post. Taking his place is Robert Shilling from the Moundsville Police Department. Chief Shilling said he also brought an officer with him from Moundsville and hopes to add more officers to the department soon.

There’s a lot of he said, she said, after a Facebook post went viral surrounding the St. Clairsville Public Library.

–> Ohio library staff quit, fired because of their tattoos <–

Ariana Johnston claims she was taken aside by library director Doug Walsh and told to cover up her tattoos even though there was nothing in the dress code policy saying she needed to do so. Walsh sees it differently and denies that he told Johnston to cover her tattoos. The Facebook post caught the library board’s eye and two meetings were held. Johnston said days after the second meeting, she quit. She also claims another coworker with tattoos at the library was fired after being told to cover up and writing a grievance. Director Walsh said he never believed tattoos were unprofessional and everyone is welcome at the library.

A brave young man in Toronto got a very special gift thanks to A Special Wish Foundation.

–> Local boy has a safe place to play thanks to A Special Wish <–

Five-year-old Gabriel suffers from Hunters Syndrome. It’s very rare and there is no cure. Because of developmental setbacks, playing outside was extremely difficult. A Special Wish gave Gabriel a new playset with a special swing that he can enjoy with his siblings. We hope you have fun playing outside Gabriel!

For the latest headlines all week long be sure to stay with 7News.