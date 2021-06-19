West Virginia will stop all pandemic unemployment assistance TONIGHT!

Vet Voices

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Just one minute before midnight tonight, at 11:59 p.m., West Virginia will end its participation in all federally-funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs.

***West Virginia To Stop Additional $300 Coronavirus Pandemic Unemployment Assistance***

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced during his Friday coronavirus briefing that West Virginia will stop the $300 pandemic unemployment assistance and related programs.

Gov. Justice also said the benefits for self-employment will end on June 19 as well.

***Registration for W.Va. vaccine incentives including $100 savings bonds and gift cards ends Sunday***

According to WorkForce WV, federal pandemic unemployment programs set to end on June 19 include the following:

  • Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides for an additional $300 weekly payment to recipients of unemployment compensation
  • Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits for those who would not usually qualify, such as the self-employed, gig workers and part-time workers
  • Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides for an extension of benefits once regular benefits have been exhausted
  • Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides an additional $100 benefit to certain people with mixed earnings

Any weeks filed before June 19 that are eligible under federal program requirements will continue to be processed, says WorkForce WV.

***NO MORE MASKS: West Virginia lifts mask mandate if you are fully vaccinated***

For more information, to report fraud, schedule a call with a WorkForce representative or access the online claimant system visit www.workforcewv.org.

Gov. Justice said the state is working on a ‘bonus’ to get West Virginia residents back to work.

‘We’re looking at a $500 type signing bonus and if it equaled by a business that you would go to work for that is willing to put up the same dollars, that employee could get $1000 if that employee could stay on the job for 90 days, said Gov. Justice.

Gov. Justice said if you currently have a job this would not apply to you, but he is still working out details.

