Closings and Delays
St Clairsville City Schools

West Virginia’s teacher of the year honored by state senate

Top News

by: Mark Curtis

Posted: / Updated:

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF) – Jennifer Schwertfeger is a science teacher at Cameron High School in Marshall County.

She was praised by the senate for excellence in teaching, especially her encouragement of young women to pursue an education in the so-called “STEM” fields of science, technology, engineering, and math:

It’s an amazing honor to have that opportunity. And I am so proud to represent my school and my county and the faculty

Jennifer Schwertfeger, WV Teacher of the Year

Jennifer was also praised for switching careers. She had been in the medical field before deciding that she wanted to become a school teacher.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter