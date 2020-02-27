West Virginia’s teacher of the year honored by state senate

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF) – Jennifer Schwertfeger is a science teacher at Cameron High School in Marshall County.
She was praised by the senate for excellence in teaching, especially her encouragement of young women to pursue an education in the so-called “STEM” fields of science, technology, engineering, and math:
It’s an amazing honor to have that opportunity. And I am so proud to represent my school and my county and the facultyJennifer Schwertfeger, WV Teacher of the Year
Jennifer was also praised for switching careers. She had been in the medical field before deciding that she wanted to become a school teacher.
