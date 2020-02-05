Wetzel County man charged with drug trafficking

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Gordon Lloyd Swartz, IV, of Jacksonburg, West Virginia, was indicted today on a drug charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Swartz, age 44, was indicted on one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Swartz is accused of having methamphetamine in October 2019 in Tyler County.

The government is also seeking the forfeiture of $36,573 in cash, two 9mm pistols and ammunition, one faux firearm suppressor, and three holsters.

Swartz faces up to 20 years incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.