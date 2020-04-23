What is COVID-19 contact tracing?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Many states around the nation have been trying to stop the spread of COVID-19 by a number of things.

Social Distancing has been at the top of that list, but officials have also been tracking who a patient has been in contact with.

It’s called contact tracing and Dr. Milton from Wheeling Hospital says it’s a bit like doing detective work.

“Once someone has tested positive for COVID-19, this is reported to the local health departments. They immediately send trained people to investigate where this person was before, how they may have gotten it from someone else, and who was in their circle of individuals that they may have exposed this disease too. So it’s trying to make a ring and seal off and prevent the spread of this virus.” DR. CLARK MILTON, DIRECTOR OF CORPORATE HEALTH / CHAIRMAN OF INFECTION CONTROL COMMITTEE – WHEELING HOSPITAL

Dr. Milton says we still need to cautious and be slow to return to normal activities.