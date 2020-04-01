What to expect when you’re expecting during the coronavirus pandemic

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As the list of industries affected by COVID-19 continues to expand– healthcare remains at the top.

So, how can expecting moms prepare for having a baby amid a pandemic?

Well– OB-GYN chairman, Doctor Gary DeGuzman says first, be smart and take precautions. But he does want to reassure patients the hospital is a safe place to deliver your baby. Symptomatic patients are isolated on other floors of the hospital separate from the OBGYN floor.

As for what you can expect going into delivery, only one support person is allowed in the room, and there are no visitors allowed.

We try to reassure the patients and tell them we take precautions at the hospital. We do everything we can to limit the exposure, but we’re going to give them the same level of obstetrical care and gynecological care that we would otherwise. Dr. Gary DeGuzman

OB-GYN chairman

Wheeling Hospital

The office is also not doing routine exams at this time, which allows patients to stay six feet apart in the waiting rooms.