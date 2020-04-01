Breaking News
BREAKING: Jackson County confirms first death in county, second in W.Va.
Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

What to expect when you’re expecting during the coronavirus pandemic

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As the list of industries affected by COVID-19 continues to expand– healthcare remains at the top.
So, how can expecting moms prepare for having a baby amid a pandemic?

Well– OB-GYN chairman, Doctor Gary DeGuzman says first, be smart and take precautions. But he does want to reassure patients the hospital is a safe place to deliver your baby. Symptomatic patients are isolated on other floors of the hospital separate from the OBGYN floor.

As for what you can expect going into delivery, only one support person is allowed in the room, and there are no visitors allowed.

We try to reassure the patients and tell them we take precautions at the hospital. We do everything we can to limit the exposure, but we’re going to give them the same level of obstetrical care and gynecological care that we would otherwise.

Dr. Gary DeGuzman
OB-GYN chairman
Wheeling Hospital

The office is also not doing routine exams at this time, which allows patients to stay six feet apart in the waiting rooms.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter