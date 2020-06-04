What You Should Know About West Virginia University Reopening

It will be no other first day of school at West Virginia University. The campus is reopening its doors to all students in the Fall but with extra safety measures.

The first day of on-campus classes begins on August 19th and goes until November 24th. There’s no Fall break this year.

Students will return to online instruction after Thanksgiving break for one week, which will go from November 30th to December 4th. All finals for the Fall semester are being conducted online. On-campus classes will not begin again until the Spring semester, which starts January 19th.

There’s also a few changes in the classrooms, including the density will be reduced to 50% when possible and all faculty, staff, students, and visitors are being required to wear masks on campus.

All faculty, staff, and students will have to complete a COVID-19 education module by August the 11th. That module won’t be available until mid-July.