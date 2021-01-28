What’s going on with Gamestop stocks

GameStop has seen better days. It’s usually just a place to buy a video game, but it’s turned into a battleground between the average retail investor and the larger institutional managers.

The GameStop stock isn’t doing well.

It’s constantly going up and down, and even financial experts say it’s been pushed to levels it’s never seen before.

They’re calling it one of the top 30 largest market cap stocks in the US, but that’s a problem. Financial experts says GameStop isn’t backed financially by the stock itself; however, this isn’t all happening to GameStop by chance.

It all goes back to the last few weeks, where a group of investors were buying all of the stocks individually, and if you are investing in it, expert Jason Haswell says the consequences could be huge.

“You want to be very careful about owning that stock because if you do, and it’s way high, you could loose a huge amount of money. So, you want to be very careful. When there’s this much volatility, you want to be very careful about being in stocks like this.” Jason Haswell, managing director of Monteverde group

Haswell explains this group of investors is basically getting back at these larger institutional managers like these hedge funds, but says that’s causing them to lose money.

Haswell says avoid these stocks.

He believes it will play out a few more weeks and thinks we’ll see some regulatory bodies step in soon enough.