What’s next for the Village of Smithfield?

SMITHFIELD,Ohio (WTRF)

We are more than two weeks removed from the Ohio General Election, and once community’s decision to dissolve their village.

After a vote of 99 to 84 the Village of Smithfield is no more.

“And we are in the process now of figuring out who has to do what, the time-line, and where everything stands. So right now we will be in a transition period.” Diana Holcombe – Mayor Village of Smithfield

Village officials just want to Keep everything running smoothly from transferring assets to making sure there is continuous coverage on road conditions.

“We are working within the village right now to prepare the roads for winter-time so that we can take care of the roads during the snow removal process.” Dan Cermak – Smithfield Township Trustee

All positions will be dissolved when the election is certified.

That includes the village police, council, and all village ordinances.

“We will rely on the Sheriff’s department as we do with the unincorporated part of the township but we are working to put together a constable position.” Dan Cermak – Smithfield Township Trustee

Officials say they don’t think the villagers will see much of a difference.

They say the village was shackled with financial burden so it didn’t allow them to do a whole lot in the town but now there is room for more things to be done.

“Becoming part of the township now I think you will actually see some improvements. We’ve been preparing for this financially. With financials, with equipment, with personnel. So there has been a lot of planning that’s gone into this on the township’s side.” Dan Cermak – Smithfield Township Trustee

The Friends of Smithfield are still going to maintain the village cemeteries.

Township officials are hoping to have the constable position in place by December 1st.