Wheeling Area Strategic Plan aims to provide economic plan

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

A group of researchers at WVU have teamed up with the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce are conducting a survey, and they’re hoping that local residents will give them their input on the future of the economy here in the Friendly City.

The hope is that the survey will provide specific and actionable proposals to improve the economic development of the area.

Participation in this survey is completely voluntary.

As Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce President Erikka Storch tells us, any information can help.

“It doesn’t take very long, you’re able to skip any question or stop at any time. But even a partial survey…a partial completion would help give the WVU research team the information that they need to help come up with a plan for us. And like I said, this is the third step, we’re hoping to turn it into actionable items so that we can move forward with a plan. And I’ve seen some of the plans they’ve done for other regions in our state, and they’re impressive.” Erikka Storch – President, Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce

To take part in the survey, just go to BBER.WVU.EDU, and click “Wheeling Strategic Plan Survey.