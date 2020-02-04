Wheeling business gets robbed; seeks public help

Wheeling, W.VA (WTRF)- A local Wheeling business needs the publics help locating a subject that broke into their store.
Kratomvibes sent the surveillance footage to 7News showing a suspect breaking into their establishment close to 2 AM.
Owner Charles Alston said the subject took about $800 worth of kratom.
Alston states that Wheeling police have been notified and that if anyone knows any information on the break-in they should contact Wheeling Police at (304) 234-3661.
Kratomvibes is located at 1904 Market St in Wheeling.
