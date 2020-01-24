WHEELING, W.VA. – C.T. Engineering, on behalf of the City of Wheeling, is conducting tests today utilizing green dye to see if the creek at Elm Run in the Woodsdale section of the City is leaking into the sanitary sewers.
As a result, the water in the creek is green and will eventually flow to Wheeling Creek.
Public Works Director Russell Jebbia said the dye is biodegradable and will not harm animals or people.
- Trump impeachment trial: House managers wrapping up arguments
- Poll: Many in US support Trump decision to kill Iran general
- Wheeling Creek is Green Due to Testing; Dye Not Harmful
- Police release detailed information of a high-speed chase near Shadyside
- Is that Bigfoot? A Washington traffic agency tweets a photo of, well, something