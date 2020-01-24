Wheeling Creek is Green Due to Testing; Dye Not Harmful

WHEELING, W.VA. – C.T. Engineering, on behalf of the City of Wheeling, is conducting tests today utilizing green dye to see if the creek at Elm Run in the Woodsdale section of the City is leaking into the sanitary sewers.

As a result, the water in the creek is green and will eventually flow to Wheeling Creek.

Public Works Director Russell Jebbia said the dye is biodegradable and will not harm animals or people.