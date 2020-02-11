Wheeling FD, Ohio County VFD’s & American Red Cross are teaming up to ‘Sound the Alarm’

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

The city of Wheeling has been selected as a Signature City for “Sound the Alarm” Campaign on Tuesday.

The American Red Cross is teaming up with the Wheeling Fire Department and local Ohio County Volunteer Fire Departments to install free smoke alarms in the area.

It’s all part of their “Sound the Alarm’ program where nationwide the organization is rallying 30,000 volunteers from fire departments and partners to install 100,000 free smoke alarms across the country.

Officials say they hope to install more than 700 alarms in Ohio County.

This all takes place from April 18th to May 3rd.

Volunteers are now being accepted and to request an alarm installation, visit Sound the Alarm.org or call 304-232-0712 and leave your name, number, and address.