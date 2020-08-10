Wheeling Fire crews respond to over night structure fire

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)
The Wheeling Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2:14 Monday morning.
Crews responded to 3643/3645 Chapline Street.
According to Fire Officials no injuries have been reported.
There is sill a fire engine on scene.
Stay with 7News for updates.
