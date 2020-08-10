Wheeling Fire crews respond to over night structure fire

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Wheeling Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2:14 Monday morning.

Crews responded to 3643/3645 Chapline Street.

According to Fire Officials no injuries have been reported.

There is sill a fire engine on scene.

Stay with 7News for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter