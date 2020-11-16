Wheeling Fire officials share safe cooking tips for Thanksgiving dinner

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF

With Thanksgiving right around the corner the Wheeling Fire Department is reminding people to keep fire safety at the top of their mind.

Fire officials says Thanksgiving is the number one day for home fires in the U.S.

They say keep all pets and children at least 3 feet away from a hot stove, Make sure there’s nothing around the stove like a dish towel or packaging so it doesn’t catch on fire, and be extra careful if you are deep frying your turkey.

“Always please remain safe when you’re cooking anytime. Never leave cooking unattended. If you’re cooking please stay out in the kitchen, keep your eye on it. It only takes a matter of seconds for a disaster to happen.”

Lt. Toby Bachman– Fire Inspector Wheeling Fire Department

If you have any questions regarding cooking your thanksgiving feast this year don’t hesitate to call them.

That number is 304-234-3726.

